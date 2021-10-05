Laundrie Flew Home To Florida Before Returning To Utah To Rejoin Gabby Petito, Attorney Says

A lawyer for the Laundrie family is now saying that 23-year-old Brian Laundrie flew home to Florida during his road trip with late fiancée Gabby Petito before joining her once again.

Insider reported that Attorney Steven Bertolino said Laundrie flew from Salt Lake City, Utah, to Tampa on Friday, Aug. 17.

Bertolino reportedly said Laundrie went to retrieve items and "empty and close" a storage unit.

Bertolino said Laundrie did this to save money as the couple considered extending their cross-country road trip.

He then joined Petito again on Monday, Aug. 23.

Laundrie was named a person of interest in Petito's disappearance after he returned to his parents' home in Sarasota County, Florida without her on Wednesday, Sept. 1.

Her family reported her missing on Saturday, Sept. 11, and her remains were discovered eight days later in a Wyoming national park.

The 22-year-old Long Island woman's manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Authorities are currently searching for Laundrie following a report from his parents on Friday, Sept. 17, that they had not seen him in days.

The FBI is asking people with information or sightings of Laundrie to call the agency at 1-800-CALL FBI or submit tips online here.

