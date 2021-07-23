Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
News

Know Them? FBI Renews Call For Help IDing Those Who Unlawfully Entered Capitol During Riot

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
The FBI released photos and videos of the individuals it is looking for.
The FBI released photos and videos of the individuals it is looking for. Photo Credit: FBI

The FBI is asking the public for help identifying those who unlawfully entered the United States Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6.

The FBI said it is looking for individuals who are accused of committing a number of crimes, including assaulting law enforcement personnel, destroying property, and more. 

The agency released photos and videos of the individuals it is looking for.

Anyone with information on the individuals involved is asked to contact the FBI at 1-‪800-225-5324 or online here.

"We have deployed our full investigative resources and are working closely with our federal, state, and local partners to aggressively pursue those involved in these criminal activities," the FBI said.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.