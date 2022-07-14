Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Know Him? Man Wanted For Vandalizing Hudson Valley Field, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Know Him? Police want to know.
Know Him? Police want to know. Photo Credit: Town of Wappingers Falls

Police in the Hudson Valley are asking the public for help identifying a man who is wanted for vandalizing an athletic and recreation area 

The incident took place in Dutchess County in Wappingers Falls at Martz Field on Monday, July 4.

Dutchess County Sheriff's officials along with Wappingers Falls said the person pictured is believed to have vandalized the field.

If you can offer any information that would lead to this person’s identity please call Deputy Castro at the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office at 845-486-3800.

