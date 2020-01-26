Killer Of 4-Year-Old NY Boy Held In Hudson Valley Denied Parole

The alleged murderer of a 4-year-old boy being held in a Hudson Valley prison was denied parole for the 10th time.

Eric Smith, who is housed at the medium-security Woodbourne Correctional Facility in Sullivan County, went before the parole board for his 10th appeal and was once again denied parole by the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.

Smith, now 40, was 13 when he killed 4-year-old Derrick Robie in upstate Steuben County in August 1993 in a case that has garnered national attention.

As a teen, Smith lured Robie into a wooded area near his home. Robie was reportedly walking alone to a summer camp at a nearby park at the time, and Smith strangled him, smashed his head with a rock and sexually abused him.

Smith was housed in a juvenile facility until 2001, when he was 18, then he was transferred to state prison. He was convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to a term of between nine years and life in prison.

After being denied parole, Smith will be eligible to apply again every two years. His next hearing is reportedly in October 2021.

