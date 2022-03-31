Jury Finds Rockland Man Guilty Of Shoving Pregnant Woman

A Hudson Valley man has been found guilty of criminal contempt for shoving a pregnant woman to the ground.

Rockland County resident Eric Tranholm, age 28, of Stony Point, was convicted by a jury on Wednesday, March 30.

On Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at the Budget Motor Inn in the Town of Stony Point, Tranholm is shown on video surveillance running up to the victim and throwing his hands over her from behind, and forcefully bringing her to the ground, , said Rockland County District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh.

At the time of the incident, the victim was pregnant and there was a valid order of protection issued out of the Village of Spring Valley Justice Court against the defendant, protecting the victim, officials said.

The jury watched the video surveillance of the incident at the hotel and listened to a 911 call describing Tranholm putting his hands on a pregnant woman, who was the victim, the DA's Office said.

After a brief deliberation, the jury returned a verdict and found Tranholm guilty as charged, they added.

“The victim in this case, and her unborn child, could have been seriously injured by the defendant's actions," said Walsh. "I commend the officers from the Stony Point Police Department for their professionalism and assistance on this case."

Tranholm was remanded to the Rockland County Jail pending sentencing in May.

