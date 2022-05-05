Contact Us
JFK Bound Flight Goes Back To London Because Co-Pilot Unqualified To Fly: Report

Cecilia Levine
Virgin Atlantic
Virgin Atlantic Photo Credit: Virgin Atlantic

Virgin Atlantic flyers heading to JFK Airport from London were stuck on their plane for about an extra three hours longer than they should've been due to what airline officials are calling a "rostering error," the New York Post reports.

The two Airbus A330 pilots were about 40 minutes into the flight after takeoff from Heathrow on Monday, May 2, when they realized that the co-pilot hadn't completed the airline's training protocols, and the captain was not a designated trainer, the outlet said.

The first officer — who was pending a final assessment — was swapped out and the flight resumed, landing nearly 2 hours and 40 minutes late at JFK, The Post said.

Virgin Atlantic did not immediately return Daily Voice's request for comment.

Click here for more from the New York Post.

