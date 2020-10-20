Jeffrey Toobin Suspended For Exposing Himself During Zoom Call

A prominent legal analyst at CNN and a New Yorker contributor, allegedly exposed himself to coworkers during a professional Zoom call last week.

Jeffrey Toobin, who has a home in Sherman in Northern Fairfield County, has been suspended after exposing himself during a call with colleagues from The New Yorker and WNYC workers, according to Vice.

“I made an embarrassingly stupid mistake, believing I was off-camera,” Toobin told Vice in a statement. “I apologize to my wife, family, friends and co-workers.

“I believed I was not visible on Zoom. I thought no one on the Zoom call could see me. I thought I had muted the Zoom video.”

Toobin has been a staff writer at The New Yorker for decades, having written several books, including one which was turned into FX’s acclaimed “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” which debuted to rave reviews in 2016.

A spokesperson for The New Yorker confirmed the suspension, stating that he will remain suspended as the magazine investigates the incident.

CNN hasn’t suspended Toobin, but announced that he has “asked for some time off while he deals with a personal issue."

O.J. Simpson mocked Toobin in a video Simpson posted on Twitter, comparing Toobin to Pee-wee Herman.

"At least Pee-wee Herman was in an X-rated movie theater,” Simpson said in the clip. “I’m just saying.”

