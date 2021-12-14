'Jaws Of Life' Used To Rescue Deer In Rockland

Oh, deer.

First responders in the area went through unusual measures to make a special save after a distressed deer found itself in a precarious position and in need of assistance.

In Rockland County, officers from the Ramapo Police Department responded to a North Pascack Road residence in the hamlet of Hillcrest at approximately noon on Monday, Dec. 13, where there was a report of a deer whose head was stuck in a fence in the area.

Using the Jaws of Life, officers and crews from the Hillcrest Fire Department were able to safely separate the fence wide enough for the spooked deer to escape and run off back into the wild without further incident.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.