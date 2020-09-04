Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Italian Restaurant Reopens In Area After Remodel, New Shop Sells Products

Christina Coulter
The Thursday, Sept. 3 ribbon cutting for the improved Palizzata.
The Thursday, Sept. 3 ribbon cutting for the improved Palizzata. Photo Credit: Provided

An Ulster County restaurant that temporarily closed due to COVID-19 came back with a bang, remodeling their store and adding a market of over 300 Italian products.

Palizzata on 298 Wall St. in Kingston celebrated its reopening and expansion with a ribbon-cutting, attended by local officials and chamber of commerce members clad in protective masks, on Thursday, Sept. 3. 

The restaurant is also in the process of creating an online store, allowing shipping or in-store pickup, for items featured at the new market, which include pastas, sauces, oils, balsamic vinegars, cheeses and prepared dishes.

"Since our opening in 2018, we have been continually thinking about how we can improve our offerings and services to our clientele and customers, especially in response to the current COVID-19 situation," owners of the business said on Facebook. "As a result, welcome to Palizzata Marketplace & Eatery, all ready and open for business!"

