Isaias: Optimum Customers Will Get Credit For Lost Internet Service Following Storm

Optimum customers who lost internet service due to Tropical Storm Isaias will receive a credit, the company announced.

"Tropical Storm Isaias was one of the most powerful storms to strike the Northeast in years and our crews have been working around the clock to repair damage and restore your service as power returns," the company said in a statement. "We appreciate your patience and will be providing a credit for the time that your Optimum service was not available when power was restored.

"There is no need to request this credit, we will simply apply it to your account in the next several weeks."

Many customers in the tristate area complained that they were unable to get in touch with tech support at Optimum in the days after the storm, while others found that Optimum had no answer as to when they would have their services restored.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.