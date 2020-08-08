Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
News

Isaias New Outage Update: Thousands Still Without Power In Rockland County

Daily Voice
Thousands in Rockland and Orange County are still without power.
Thousands in Rockland and Orange County are still without power. Photo Credit: Orange & Rockland

There are still thousands who remain without both in Rockland and Orange counties four days after Tropical Storm Isaias devastated the region.

Orange & Rockland Utilities is reporting 4,680 of its 117, 244 Rockland County customers (4 percent) are still experiencing outages on Saturday, Aug. 8 at 10:30 a.m. while 3,421 of its 104,130 Orange County customers remain without power (3.3 percent).

In Orange County, less than a thousands Central Hudson customers and two NYSEG customers are also reporting outages.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.