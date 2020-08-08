Isaias New Outage Update: Thousands Still Without Power In Rockland County

There are still thousands who remain without both in Rockland and Orange counties four days after Tropical Storm Isaias devastated the region.

Orange & Rockland Utilities is reporting 4,680 of its 117, 244 Rockland County customers (4 percent) are still experiencing outages on Saturday, Aug. 8 at 10:30 a.m. while 3,421 of its 104,130 Orange County customers remain without power (3.3 percent).

In Orange County, less than a thousands Central Hudson customers and two NYSEG customers are also reporting outages.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.