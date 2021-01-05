Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Investigation Underway After Porn Allegations Made Against School Superintendent In Area

Kathy Reakes
Superintendent of Tuxedo Schools Tim Bohlke
Superintendent of Tuxedo Schools Tim Bohlke Photo Credit: Tim Bohlke/Twitter

The Tuxedo Union Free School District Board announced that it is aware of allegations against the Superintendent of Schools that he used school social media accounts to look at alleged pornography.

"The Superintendent of Schools forcefully denies making this inappropriate post," the district said on Tuesday, Jan. 5. "We are taking the incident very seriously."

The board, which met on Monday, Dec. 4, to discuss the accusations against District Superintendent Tim Bohlke, said they voted to direct the district's attorney and Human Resources consultant to work with an independent IT firm to fully investigate the matter. 

The investigation is expected to take at least several days, the district said.

Bohlke is accused of using his work Twitter account to look at and comment on pornography, News 12 reported. 

The district also said that out of respect for the investigation, they will not comment further until the investigation is complete.

