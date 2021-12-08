Indictments Announced In Area Attempted Murder Case

A Hudson Valley man who has been on the run in connection with a shooting earlier this year has been captured and charged with attempted murder.

Orange County resident Lavelle Stackhouse, age 24, of Newburgh, was arraigned on Tuesday, Dec. 7, and charged with attempted murder in the second degree.

According to Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler, the indictment was in connection with a shooting of a man in the middle of the day on Williams Street, in the City of Newburgh, on Wed. Sept. 8.

The man that Stackhouse was shooting at, Joshua Hendrick, age 21, of Newburgh, was also charged with attempted murder in October.

According to the District Attorney's Office, Stackhouse approached Hendrick on the street, pulled out a firearm, and fired at Hendrick, striking him in the torso and leg.

Hendrick then pulled out a firearm and returned fire as Stackhouse ran down the street.

Another individual was shot in the shoulder during this incident, the DA's Office said.

The entire shooting was captured on video.

Stackhouse fled the scene and was not located and apprehended until Tuesday with the assistance of the US Marshall Fugitive Taskforce.

Stackhouse remains in the Orange County Jail in lieu of bail which was set in the amount of $250,000.00 cash, or $500,000.00 secured bond, or $750,000 partially secured bond.

A court appearance for Stackhouse is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 20.

Hendrick remains in the Orange County Jail in lieu of bail which was set in the amount of $250,000.00 cash, or $500,000.00 secured bond, or $800,000 partially secured bond.

Both Stackhouse and Hendrick face 25 years in prison on the charge of attempted murder.

