Indian Point Sirens Test Scheduled For This Week

Indian Point Energy Center, located in Buchanan, will test its sirens this week.

The test is scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, the village of Croton-on-Hudson announced.

The sirens test will impact Westchester, Rockland, Putnam, and Orange counties, officials said.

"The siren sounding is ONLY A TEST," officials said. "No action by the public is necessary."

Officials said if there was a real emergency at the facility, the sirens would sound continuously at full volume for four minutes, and then there would be an activation of the Emergency Alert System on radio and television stations.

The sirens are used to alert the public to tune to an EAS radio or TV station for information, not to evacuate.

