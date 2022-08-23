Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Sites

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Man Apprehended After Driving Stolen Vehicle In Hudson Valley, Police Say
News

Indian Point Sirens Test Scheduled For This Week

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Indian Point
Indian Point Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons/Tony Fischer

Indian Point Energy Center, located in Buchanan, will test its sirens this week.

The test is scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, the village of Croton-on-Hudson announced.

The sirens test will impact Westchester, Rockland, Putnam, and Orange counties, officials said.

"The siren sounding is ONLY A TEST," officials said. "No action by the public is necessary."

Officials said if there was a real emergency at the facility, the sirens would sound continuously at full volume for four minutes, and then there would be an activation of the Emergency Alert System on radio and television stations.

The sirens are used to alert the public to tune to an EAS radio or TV station for information, not to evacuate.

to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.