Incident At School In Area Leads To Several Lockouts, Police Say

Three schools in Westchester have officers on standby on their campuses and have been placed on a lockout during an investigation by police of an incident at a nearby private academy.

According to Mount Pleasant School District Superintendent of Schools Kurtis Kiotes, Columbus Elementary, Westlake Middle School and Westlake High School are on lockout during the investigation.

Mount Pleasant Police confirmed that they are investigating an incident at EF Academy, a private international high school located at 582 Columbus Ave. in Thornwood.

The Valhalla and Pleasantville school districts also are on lockout according to police, who said they took it upon themselves to go on lockout after being informed of the incident.

"There is no immediate threat in our district," Kiotes said in a voice message to parents. He added that having the officers on each campus was out of an abundance of caution.

In addition to the extra police officers, a police helicopter is also circling in the area.

A lockout means that school buildings and the surrounding grounds, such as playing fields, are secured and no one can enter or leave.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.