'I'm Ready For This': Hochul Distances Herself From Cuomo, Vows Big Change In Workplace Culture

One day after New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced his resignation, his top lieutenant, Kathy Hochul took center stage as she addressed the public for the first time, making a point to distance herself from Cuomo.

The 62-year-old governor-in-waiting fielded a barrage of questions on Wednesday, Aug. 11 following a short press briefing in which she promised to hit the ground running, restore faith in state government, and reminded the world that she’s ready to take over for Cuomo when his resignation takes effect.

Despite being his lieutenant governor since 2015, Hochul made note that she and Cuomo are "not close," and that they’ve had limited interactions, particularly in recent months.

“I’ve been traveling the state and do not spend much time in his presence,” she said. “It's very clear from the AG’s report that the governor and I have not been close physically or otherwise in some time. When my term is over, no one will ever describe my workplace as being a toxic work environment. It's no secret that I have not been close or associated with that."

When asked if any staff members of Cuomo's named in Attorney General Letitia James' 168-page report alleging the governor sexually harassed 11 women, she said she would fire any staffer who was involved in “unethical” conduct.

She said during the months-long investigation, she continued to regularly travel the state and perform her job responsibilities without distraction.

“I’m proud to be able to say I was able to maintain the same schedule, meeting with elected officials," she said.

In each year in her position, Hochul managed to visit all 62 of New York's counties.

“The schedule has been robust, and I’m ready for this. I want people to know that I’m ready for this,” she said. “It’s not what we planned for or expected, but I’m ready to take over the responsibilities of the 57th governor of the state of New York.”

Hochul said that Cuomo has pledged his full support behind her new administration, and that he promised a smooth transition over the next two weeks until she officially takes over.

“I’ve spoken to Gov. Cuomo, and thanked him for his service to our state,” she said. “Regarding his decision to step down, I believe it’s appropriate and in the best interest of the state of New York, and while it was not expected, it’s a day for which I am prepared.”

While answering questions, Hochul repeatedly reiterated that “there can only be one governor in New York at a time,” though said she has been getting regular briefings and plans to continue meeting with community leaders and elected officials both upstate and downstate as she prepares to take over in Albany.

“I'm going to continue meetings with current and potential cabinet officials and start building out our senior staff. My style is to listen first, then take decisive action,” she said. “I’m going to take advantage of (the next 13 days) to continue engaging with the people of New York who share my vision.”

“There will be turnover, and anyone who did anything unethical in the Attorney General’s report will not remain in my administration.”

Hochul also played coy when asked about who she has in mind to serve as her lieutenant governor, saying that she plans to likely name her successor in the next two weeks before she officially takes over.

“Look … I love upstate. I love downstate. I love the whole state,” she said. “There are so many qualified individuals, and many people have reached out. We’re cognizant of the need for diversity and an inclusive ticket, and I think we’re going to name someone the state is familiar with and proud of.

“I know this job, I’ve fought for the same progressive policies, and I'm more prepared than anyone could be in this position.”

