IDs Released For Woman, Child Killed After Boat Capsizes In Hudson River

Police have released the identities of two people who were killed when a boat capsized in the Hudson River.

The incident happened around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, July 12 in midtown Manhattan near the Intrepid off Pier 84 and West 46th Street.

The NYPD identified the victims on Wednesday, July 13 as 7-year-old Julian Vasquez and Lindelia Vasquez, age 47, both of Colombia.

According to police, upon arrival, two NYPD divers entered the water as part of the rescue efforts and recovered the victims with the help of eight harbor boats.

Julian Vasquez was taken to NYC Health where he was pronounced dead, NYPD said.

A total of four individuals were transported by EMS to Mount Sinai West where Lindelia Vasquez was pronounced dead and a 32-year-old woman, a 51-year-old woman, and a 24-year-old man were listed in stable condition, NYPD added.

The cause of this incident remains under investigation at this time.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.