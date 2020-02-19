IDs Released For Suspect, Woman Killed In Rockland Library Stabbing

A female security guard who was stabbed to death at a Rockland County library and her alleged assailant have both been identified by police.

Sandra Wilson, 52, of Spring Valley, was killed by Blanchard Glaudin, 25, also of Spring Valley, around 2 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 18, on the third floor of the Finkelstein Memorial Library in Spring Valley, said Spring Valley Police Officer Matthew Galli.

Police and emergency personnel descended on the library on Chesnut Street after receiving numerous 911 calls, said Spring Valley Police Det. Reginald Anderson.

Arriving officers found Glaudin being held down by patrons on the third floor of the library. The patrons reportedly stopped him as he attempted to leave the library with a knife in hand.

Medics rendered aid to Wilson who was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital by ambulance where she died from her injuries, Anderson said.

Police have not said if the two knew each other or if it was a random attack.

Glaudin, who is being held at the Rockland County Jail, has been charged with second-degree murder.

State Sen. David Carlucci, whose district includes most of the county, said he was "extremely upset" over the attack.

"Many in our community visit the Finkelstein Memorial Library, and it's a place I have taken my own children and have always felt safe," he said. "I am extremely upset over this act of violence that incited more fear and chaos in our close-knit community."

Carlucci said he would be working with the library and state officials to provide whatever security is needed for Rockland County libraries moving forward.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.