Ida: 'This Is The Definition Of A Climate Crisis,' Says Hochul In Tour With Biden Of NY Damage

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul joined President Joe Biden to tour a neighborhood damaged by Storm Ida in the region.

On Tuesday, Sept. 7, Hochul and Biden visited a neighborhood in Queens, which sustained damage from the heavy rainfall. Sen. Chuck Schumer and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand also visited the neighborhood.

"Ladies and gentlemen, that is the definition of a climate crisis," Hochul said at a news conference that day. "We're experiencing a climate crisis as we speak, but more than talking about that, it's a humanitarian crisis."

The governor added that she is grateful to Biden and the leadership in the Senate and House of Representatives for responding quickly to the disaster.

On Monday, Sept. 6, Hochul announced that Biden had approved an expedited Major Disaster Declaration to provide federal funds for local governments and New Yorkers impacted by the flooding.

"They acted so quickly and as a result, we have deployed teams on the ground to get immediate assistance to people, but this is a short-term solution, getting them housing, getting them shelter, getting them rental assistance, giving them money to help clean up, giving them food on the table - and that's what President Biden has enabled us to do to help support those efforts," she said.

