Ida Knocks Out Power To Thousands In Hudson Valley

Thousands in the Hudson Valley were left in the dark overnight as Tropical Depression Ida rocked the region, felling trees and downing power lines with whipping winds and flooding rains.

As of 10 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 2, tens of thousands of Hudson Valley residents were still reporting power outages following the wreckage caused by Ida, which provided flooding rain and winds topping 50 mph to some parts of the region.

Con Edison was reporting 16,520 of its 360,045 Westchester customers were still without power, with more than a thousand in the Village of Mamaroneck (4,886), Town of Mamaroneck (1,962), Yonkers (1,486), Elmsford (1,239), Scarsdale (1,168), North Castle (1,136), and New Rochelle (1,094).

No estimated time of complete power restoration has been provided. The complete outage list can be found here.

Utility crews from Central Hudson were still working to repair 84 active outages, which were impacting 3,528 customers, including 1,463 in Orange County, 1,217 in Dutchess, 368 in Ulster County, and 347 in Putnam County.

During the peak of the storm, approximately 18,500 homes and businesses were impacted by Ida.

“Central Hudson crews are hard at work making repairs throughout the service area after yesterday’s soaking rains,” Ryan Hawthorne, the Vice President of Electric Engineering and Operations at Central Hudson said.

“We’re working to address nearly 110 individual damage locations and we anticipate restoration efforts to last more than 24 hours. We expect to have more than half of the currently impacted customers restored by end of the day today, with the remainder restored by Friday mid-day.”

Orange & Rockland was still working through the night on 165 outages, which were impacting 2,287 of the company’s 304,658 Hudson Valley customers.

The company said that 790 customers in Orange County, 750 in Rockland, and 228 in Sullivan County were still in the dark as the company continued evaluating the outages and working to make repairs.

NYSEG was also reporting 612 customers in Putnam County, 459 in Putnam, and 208 in Dutchess are still without power.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.