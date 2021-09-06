Ida: Body Of College Professor Swept Away In Floodwaters Recovered In Westchester

The body of a college professor who was swept away with her husband by floodwaters from Storm Ida has been recovered in Westchester.

The two were trying to get home from Iona College in New Rochelle to Rye Brook on Thursday, Sept 2 when they were swept down the Blind Brook Creek from their vehicle.

A body found in Purchase was later identified as that of Ken Bailie, authorities said.

On Monday, Sept. 6, police announced the body of his wife, Fran Bailie, who was the department chair of the computer science department at the college, had been located nearby and identified at about 11 a.m. Monday.

Rye Brook Police notified the Harrison Police Department that a contractor discovered what appeared to be the remains of the victim under a displaced and partially destroyed bridge, not far from where her husband was found.

“With the water level having dropped significantly over the past 48 hours, we are relieved that the victim's body was recovered today and that the surviving family is able to have closure," Harrison PD Chief John Vasta stated.

"The Harrison Police Department would like to thank all involved emergency services and specialized units, which came from within this county, New York State, and the State of Connecticut in assisting in this search and recovery."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.