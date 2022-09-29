ID Released For Woman Struck, Killed By Train In Hudson Valley

Metro-North officials have identified the woman struck by a New Haven Line train in Westchester.

Aurelia Franchitti, age 21, of Woodside, in Queens, was fatally struck after stepping in front of an eastbound train at Rye Station around 5:15 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 28, officials said.

The MTA Police are investigating the incident.

Officials said at this early stage in the investigation, the incident does not appear criminal or accidental in nature.

