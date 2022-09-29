Contact Us
ID Released For Woman Struck, Killed By Train In Hudson Valley

Kathy Reakes
The area of the incident at the Rye Train Station.
The area of the incident at the Rye Train Station. Photo Credit: Wikipedia/Jim.henderson

Metro-North officials have identified the woman struck by a New Haven Line train in Westchester.

Aurelia Franchitti, age 21, of Woodside, in Queens, was fatally struck after stepping in front of an eastbound train at Rye Station around 5:15 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 28, officials said. 

The MTA Police are investigating the incident. 

Officials said at this early stage in the investigation, the incident does not appear criminal or accidental in nature.

