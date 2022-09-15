ID Released For Town Employee Hit, Killed By Vehicle In Hudson Valley, Police Say

The identity of a town worker hit and killed by a vehicle in Northern Westchester has been released by officials.

Jake Arcara, age 28, was killed in Yorktown around 11 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 14 in the area of 477 London Road.

Arcara, of Yorktown, was working on a drainage project on London Road with fellow employees when he was struck by the vehicle operated by an 88-year-old local resident, town officials said.

Arcara later died from his injuries, Yorktown Police said.

Arcara joined the department in Nov. 2019 as a machine operator; he was engaged to be married to his fiance Katie, officials said.

"We ask for prayers for Jake's fiance, Katie, his mom, Kelly, his dad, Jack, and all who knew him including the Yorktown Highway Department," the town said.

The circumstances of the accident continue to be investigated by the Yorktown Police Department and other involved agencies.

"The safety and well-being of our employees is always the town's priority," town officials said. "While the town re-examines its safety protocols and procedures we also ask motorists to be more attentive of our staff who are simply doing their jobs."

A memorial has been set up at the Yorktown Highway Department to honor the popular employee.

A visitation will be held on Monday, Sept. 19, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Clark Funeral Home with a funeral on Tuesday, Sept. 20 at 10 a.m. at Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Yorktown.

