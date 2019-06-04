Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice
ID Released For Suspect Shot, Killed During Drug Raid At Area Motel

Joe Lombardi
Saw Mill River Road Photo Credit: Google Maps
Saw Mill River Road Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

The identity of the suspect shot and killed in the officer-involved shooting during a drug raid at a motel in Westchester overnight has been identified.

The suspect, who was pronounced dead at Westchester County Medical Center, was sought in connection with more than one investigation in Connecticut and elsewhere, according to the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office.

He was identified as 42-year-old Samuel Galberth of West Haven, Connecticut. A second unidentified man, who had been with Galberth in the motel, was arrested on another interstate warrant for bank robbery. Two local police sergeants were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries after being shot during the warrant search.

The FBI called the Westchester DA’s Office overnight to report the shooting at the Ardsley Acres Motel in Ardsley adjacent to the Saw Mill River Parkway. The incident unfolded around 10:30 p.m. Monday, June 3.

Prosecutors immediately went to the scene where the FBI, along with the Greenburgh Police Task Force, which included officers from several other police departments, attempted to execute several out-of-state warrants.

"What took place at the scene in Ardsley is the subject of our investigation," the Westchester DA's Office said in a statement. "Our office will continue to consult with the New York Attorney General’s office as the investigation continues."

The two officers injured were both sergeants, one from Greenburgh PD and one from Dobbs Ferry PD. They were treated and released from the hospital.

The Greenburgh Police Department's SWAT Team was also involved in the operation. The Greenburgh Drug and Alcohol Task Force involvement included officers from the Ardsley, Greenburgh, Irvington, Hastings, Tarrytown, Dobbs Ferry and Yonkers police departments, the FBI told Daily Voice.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

