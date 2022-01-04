ID Released For Northwell Health Employee Fatally Shot In Parking Garage

Police have identified a Northwell Health employee who was fatally shot in a parking garage on Long Island.

Amelia Laguerre, age 33, of St. Albans, Queens, was found shot in North New Hyde Park around 4:10 p.m. on Thursday, March 31.

Arriving officers found Laguerre with multiple gunshot wounds being attended to by local medical staff from the facility, said the Nassau County Police.

She was transported to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead by a hospital physician, police said.

During a news briefing on Friday, April 1, Nassau County Police Capt. Stephen Fitzpatrick said Laguerre had been shot five times by someone who was waiting for her in the garage.

Calling the incident a "targeted incident," Fitzpatrick added that the suspect is still at large.

Laguerre had worked for the health care system for 10 years, officials said.

"Northwell is providing counseling services to team members at the scene and mourns the heartbreaking loss of our colleague and team member," a Northwell Health spokesperson said.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

All callers will remain anonymous.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.