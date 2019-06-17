ID Released For Man Struck, Killed By Train In Hudson Valley

The identity of a man struck and killed by a Metro-North train in Westchester has been released.

Surendra Bhansali, 64, of Scarsdale, was identified as the man killed by the 8:26 a.m. southbound train from Southeast that struck and killed him at approximately 9:20 a.m. on Wednesday, June 12.

The MTA noted that Bhansali was not authorized to be on the tracks when he was struck. Investigators said the fatal strike “appears to be non-criminal and non-accidental in nature.”

The incident led to the suspension of train service between the Crestwood and White Plains stations for several hours, causing delays. Service was restored at approximately 12:30 p.m. The strike is being investigated by MTA Police.

