ID Released For Man Shot, Killed By Trooper On I-84 In Orange County

A man shot and killed by a New York State Trooper while walking along I-84 in Orange County has been identified.

Luke H. Patterson, 41, of Tannersville in Greene County, was shot around 2 a.m., Thursday, May 23, when he allegedly attempted to get inside a state police vehicle while being questioned, said New York State Police Trooper Steven Nevel.

Patterson was killed when state police originally responded to a report of a disabled vehicle on I-84 in the town of Montgomery near exit 5A, said Nevel.

As troopers arrived on the scene of the disabled vehicle, another call was received of a man walking along the westbound shoulder of I-84, near exit 5, he added.

The responding troopers left the vehicle and went to check on the man walking along the highway, he said.

When they encounter Patterson, one trooper exited the vehicle and engaged him in conversation, while the other drove the vehicle beside them, police said.

A preliminary investigation revealed Patterson was not cooperative with troopers and refused to comply with commands multiple times, Nevel said.

When Patterson allegedly made a move to enter the trooper's car, one member fired his gun, striking the Patterson, state police said.

The troopers immediately called for assistance and treated the man at the scene.

Patterson was transported to Orange Regional Medical Center where he died, Nevel said.

The shooting is being investigated by the State Attorney General's Office.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

