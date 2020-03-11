Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: COVID-19: New Cases Of Coronavirus In Hudson Valley Brings NY Total To 212
News

ID Released For Man Killed In Nanuet House Fire

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A Nanuet man killed during an early morning house fire has been identified.
A Nanuet man killed during an early morning house fire has been identified. Photo Credit: Clarkstown Police Department

A man who died during an early morning fire in Rockland County has been identified.

Michael Mantell, 75, of Nanuet, died around 6:20 a.m., Wednesday, March 11, during a fire at his home at 27 Amarillo Drive, said the Clarkstown Police Department.

When police officers arrived on the scene, they found the front part of the house engulfed in smoke and flames.

The officers were unable to gain entry to search the home due to the flames, police said.

Following the fire, Mantell was removed from the home by fire personnel and pronounced dead by medical personnel, police said.

The Nanuet Fire Department was on scene and extinguished the flames. Assisting at the scene included the Spring Valley, Pearl River, and West Nyack fire departments.

The fire does not appear to be suspicious but an investigation is underway, the department said.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.