ID Released For Man Killed In Nanuet House Fire

A man who died during an early morning fire in Rockland County has been identified.

Michael Mantell, 75, of Nanuet, died around 6:20 a.m., Wednesday, March 11, during a fire at his home at 27 Amarillo Drive, said the Clarkstown Police Department.

When police officers arrived on the scene, they found the front part of the house engulfed in smoke and flames.

The officers were unable to gain entry to search the home due to the flames, police said.

Following the fire, Mantell was removed from the home by fire personnel and pronounced dead by medical personnel, police said.

The Nanuet Fire Department was on scene and extinguished the flames. Assisting at the scene included the Spring Valley, Pearl River, and West Nyack fire departments.

The fire does not appear to be suspicious but an investigation is underway, the department said.

