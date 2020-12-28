ID Released For Man Killed In Crash On Newburgh-Beacon Bridge As Police Search For Driver

New York State Police have identified a man who was killed after being hit by a tractor-trailer on the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge as they search for the vehicle and driver involved.

The incident took place around 11:27 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 27, after Stephen Tomlins, 41, of Beacon, was seen by the New York State Bridge Authority by bridge security cameras walking on the southern span of the bridge, said Trooper AJ Hicks.

Troopers responded to the scene to find Tomlins dead, Hicks said.

At this time only still frames from bridge camera footage are available. The included images show the possible vehicles involved in this crash.

State Police are asking the public for help regarding a fatal crash on the Newburgh-Beacon bridge. New York State Police

The State Police are asking for any possible drivers or witnesses to come forward and contact 845-677-7300. Please refer to case# 9998089.

