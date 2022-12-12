Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Insurance Companies Barred From Canceling, Raising Rates On Hate Crime Victims Under New NY Law
News

ID Released For Man Hit, Killed By Metro-North Train In Area

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The area of the incident.
The area of the incident. Photo Credit: Wikipedia/Daniel Case

Officials have released the identity of a man who was killed after being struck by a Metro-North train in the area.

The incident occurred in Orange County ar 9 a.m., Sunday, Dec. 11, at the Fowler Street grade crossing in the city of Port Jervis.

The man, identified as Anthony R. Brooks, age 41, address unknown, was standing on the tracks when hit, MTA officials said.

Brooks was transported to Bon Secours Hospital and pronounced dead around 10 a.m., officials said.

The investigation continues by the MTA Police.

to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.