ID Released For Man Hit, Killed By Metro-North Train In Area

Officials have released the identity of a man who was killed after being struck by a Metro-North train in the area.

The incident occurred in Orange County ar 9 a.m., Sunday, Dec. 11, at the Fowler Street grade crossing in the city of Port Jervis.

The man, identified as Anthony R. Brooks, age 41, address unknown, was standing on the tracks when hit, MTA officials said.

Brooks was transported to Bon Secours Hospital and pronounced dead around 10 a.m., officials said.

The investigation continues by the MTA Police.

