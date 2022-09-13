Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Sites

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: County Elections Commissioner In NY Committed Voter Fraud, Feds Say
News

ID Released For Man Found Floating In Water At Jones Beach

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Police released the identity of a 58-year-old man whose body was found floating in the water at Jones Beach.
Police released the identity of a 58-year-old man whose body was found floating in the water at Jones Beach. Photo Credit: Pixabay/Image by S. Hermann &amp; F. Richter

Police released the identity of a 58-year-old man whose body was found floating in the water at Jones Beach over the weekend.

Nassau County resident Marino Prodan, of Seaford, was identified as the man whose body was located at the west end of the beach in Wantagh at about 6:20 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, the Nassau County Police Department announced on Tuesday, Sept. 13.

When officers arrived and recovered Prodan's body from the water, he was unconscious and was not breathing, police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, NCPD said.

NCPD previously reported that a 25-foot boat, which belonged to Prodan, was recovered three-quarters of a mile east of Prodan's body. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.