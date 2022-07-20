ID Released For 'Law & Order' Crew Member Shot, Killed In NYC

A 31-year-old man crew member of "Law & Order: Organized Crime," who was shot and killed has been identified by police.

Johnny Pizarro, age 31, of Queens, was shot in New York City in Greenpoint around 5:15 a.m., Tuesday, July 19, according to the NYPD.

Pizarro was sitting in a red Honda Civic, saving a parking spot, when another man opened the driver’s door and shot him, officials said.

Arriving officers found Pizarro unconscious and unresponsive. The crewman was hit in the head and neck, NYPD said.

He was rushed to Woodhull Medical Center by EMS where he was pronounced dead, police said.

NYPD said there has been no arrest in the shooting as of Wednesday, July 20.

Pizarro, who was working as part of set security and parking enforcement for the production, was raising six children in Ridgewood, Queens, according to Variety.

After the shooting, production on the popular show was canceled for the day.

Several people who said they were part of Pizarro’s inner circle told Variety they were shocked over the shooting and speculating about a motive. As of the late afternoon, a makeshift memorial had sprouted with candles and flowers sitting near Pizzaro's still-running vehicle.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said in a statement to Variety following the murder: “The safety of all New Yorkers is our top priority. No shooting is acceptable, which is why we are working every day to get illegal guns off New York City streets,” the statement said. “The NYPD is actively investigating the fatal shooting of a crew member of ‘Law and Order: Organized Crime’ early this morning.

"We offer our deepest condolences to the victim’s family, friends, and coworkers during this difficult time, and will work diligently to bring the suspect to justice and stem the tide of gun violence we are seeing.”

