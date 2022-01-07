ID Released For HS Hockey Player Who Died Following Injury During Game In Region

Officials with a private school in Fairfield County have released the identity of the student who died during a hockey match with another school.

St. Luke’s School in New Canaan said the hockey player who died in a match at Brunswick School in Greenwich was Teddy Balkind, a 10th-grader at the school.

'Yesterday, we lost a precious young man in a tragic accident. Both St. Luke's School and Brunswick School are in shock as we work to support our students and families.

"Our community is mourning," St. Luke's Head of School Mark Davis said in an email to the community, according to The Daily Mail. "St. Luke's singular focus at this moment is to care for our devastated community. Thank you for your concern and for respecting our need to grieve.

"There are no words adequate to this moment, and I know all of us will support each other as best as we can."

The incident took place around 5 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 6, during a game at the Brunswick Upper School in Greenwich.

According to Captain Mark E. Zuccerella, of the Greenwich Police, during the normal course of the game, a player (Balkind) from the other team fell to the ice.

Another player who was near the downed player was unable to stop and collided with the player who fell.

Balkind was rushed to Greenwich Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

