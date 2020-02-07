ID Released For Funeral Home Director Shot, Killed In Rockland

The victim of a shooting at a Rockland County funeral home has been identified.

Noe Hammer, of New York City, the director of the T.J. McGowan Sons Funeral Home at 133 Broadway in Haverstraw, was killed around 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 6, according to multiple sources.

Haverstraw Police Capt. Martin Lund said officers responded to a report of shots fired in the vicinity of the funeral home and found a man armed with a gun in the rear parking lot.

The unidentified man ignored numerous police commands to drop the handgun. Officers deployed a taser and were able to take the man into custody, Lund said.

An investigation revealed that the man, a former employee of McGowan’s, confronted Hammer in the rear parking lot and allegedly shot the popular multiple times, killing him.

A civilian on the scene observed what had occurred and fired his handgun at the suspect, striking him once in the shoulder, Lund said.

The unidentified suspect is being treated at Westchester Medical Center.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

