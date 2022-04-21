ID Released For Detective Shot During Sting Operation In Hudson Valley

A veteran police detective in Westchester is recovering from surgery after being shot during an FBI anti-gun task force sting operation.

The Yonkers Police Department said that Det. Brian Menton, a 27-year-veteran of the force who was a week from retiring, was shot at approximately 2:15 p.m. on Wednesday, April 20 in a small grocery store near the intersection of Elm Street and Linden Street in the city.

At the time of the shooting, Menton, who was assigned to the Westchester County Safe Streets task force, was attempting to purchase a gun from his shooting suspect - reportedly identified as Bryant Adams Jackson, Jr., age 28 by his mother - as part of the operation when he was shot in the abdomen.

Jackson was shot and killed by an FBI agent who returned fire during the incident.

Yonkers Police Commissioner John Mueller said that Menton suffered “damage to his colon, intestines and his kidneys and he lost a tremendous amount of blood, but thankfully we think he is going to be okay.”

Menton is now reportedly recovering in stable condition.

“t this point of the investigation it appears that the FBI member of the Westchester Safe Streets Task Force fired and not our detective who was shot himself,” Mueller stated. “To the best of our knowledge, no other officer in the task force fired their weapon to the best of our knowledge.”

Two other suspects are also in custody, according to police.

Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano compared the third shooting in Yonkers to Rochester, where there were more than 400 similar incidents last year, he said.

“We have a proactive police department,” the mayor said. “In this case, our officers were going after bad guys and trying to take guns off the street.

“There is too much of this happening nationwide, something has to be done. Elm Street is a hot spot and has been one for a long time,” he continued. “It’s something we have to address.”

