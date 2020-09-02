Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
News

ICE Arrests 83 In NY Area, Including Hudson Valley, In Nationwide Enforcement Operation

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Photo Credit: U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement

A total of 83 arrests were made in the New York metro area as part of a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) nationwide enforcement operation in which more than 2,000 were charged.

Deportation officers made arrests throughout New York City, Long Island, the Hudson Valley, and Jersey City, New Jersey.

The 83 arrested were from 25 countries, including Albania, Argentina, Bangladesh, Belarus, Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Guyana, Honduras, India, Israel, Italy, Jamaica, Mexico, Nigeria, Pakistan, Peru, Poland, Russia, Trinidad, and Uzbekistan.

More than 50 individuals arrested during the operation in New York were released from local law enforcement custody with active detainers, according to ICE.

Eighteen of the individuals arrested had been previously removed or deported from the U.S., and three of the individuals arrested were foreign fugitives.

The criminal histories of individuals arrested included an assortment of charges, including child abuse, harassment, sexual and aggravated assault, trespassing, weapons violations, robbery, drug charges, and driving while intoxicated.

Nearly 85 percent of individuals arrested on immigration charges also have criminal convictions or pending criminal charges. Some individuals have multiple criminal convictions and pending charges for crimes against victims.

Some of the those arrests in New York cited by ICE were:

  • A 38-year-old Salvadoran citizen arrested in Nassau County in Uniondale. ICE previously removed the subject from the U.S. following a conviction in 2005 for third-degree rape of a victim less than 17 years old.
  • A 23-year-old, self-described 18th Street gang member and Salvadoran citizen arrested in in Nassau County in Hempstead. An immigration judge in Massachusetts ordered the subject removed from the U.S. in absentia in 2019. A judge convicted the ICE fugitive in 2020 for third-degree assault: recklessly causing physical injury.
  • A 38-year-old Salvadoran citizen arrested in in Nassau County in East Meadow. An immigration judge previously ordered the subject removed from the U.S. in 2006. In July 2020, the ICE fugitive was released from local law enforcement custody with an active detainer, following an arrest for second-degree assault: intent to cause physical injury with a weapon/instrument; and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon: intent to use.

ICE  Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) New York Field Office Director Thomas R. Decker said that despite the inherent risk of conducting operations during a pandemic, agents successfully carried out the mission while ensuring the safety of agency personnel and arrestees by wearing personnel protective equipment, which included face masks, eye protection, and gloves.

“Some criminal aliens may think that just because the nation is fighting the coronavirus, ICE is impaired from carrying out its sworn duty of removing egregious criminals from American communities,” said Decker. “I think the 83 immigration arrests in New York are evidence that that could not be farther from the truth. ICE officers will continue to conduct enforcement removal operations while making every effort to minimize the risk to agency personnel, aliens, and the public during this pandemic.”

Decker said more than 50 of the 83 individuals arrested in the operation in New York were released from local custody due to declined detainers.

“It’s shocking to think that instead of criminal aliens being safely transferred to ICE custody, local sanctuary city policies force law enforcement agencies to release them back into the streets to commit more criminal acts,” Decker said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.