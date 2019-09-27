ICE Arrests 82 During Hudson Valley, NYC, Long Island Enforcement Sweep

A total of 82 illegal immigrants were arrested by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers during a five-day sweep in New York City, the Hudson Valley and on Long Island, officials announced.

Of those arrested during the enforcement effort, which ended Wednesday, Sept. 25, more than 40 had been previously released from local law enforcement custody with an active detainer. Ten of those arrested were previously removed from the United States and returned illegally.

Several had prior felony convictions for serious or violent offenses, such as sexual crimes, weapons charges, and assault, or had past convictions for significant or multiple misdemeanors.

Arrests included:

In Mamaroneck, a 51-year-old Mexican national and registered sexual offender, released from NYPD custody with an active detainer, who has convictions for unlawful surveillance; use imaging device to view under clothing, and DWI. He has pending charges for forcible touching, public lewdness, sexual abuse, and unlawful surveillance;

In Yonkers, a 32-year-old Peruvian national released from NYPD custody with an active detainer, who has pending charges for forcibly touching: touch sexual/intimate parts of another person; forcible touching - subject victim to sexual contact on bus/train/subway, and sexual abuse 3rd: subject another person to sex contact without consent;

In Yonkers, a 40-year-old Mexican national released from NYPD custody with an active detainer, who has pending charges for forcibly touching: touch sexual/intimate parts of another person, and sexual abuse;

In Jamaica, a 27-year-old Indian national released from NYPD custody with an active detainer, who has pending charges for rape 3rd: victim less than 17 years old.

Officers made arrests in the Bronx, Brooklyn, Manhattan, Queens, Staten Island, Nassau and Suffolk counties on Long Island, and the Hudson Valley counties of Dutchess, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Ulster, and Westchester.

The arrestees include nationals from Algeria, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Ghana, Guatemala, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, India, Jamaica, Mexico, Peru, Philippines, Spain and Ukraine.

