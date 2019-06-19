I-287/I-87 Traffic Shift Will Require Lane, Ramp Closures

A new round of lane and ramp closures have been announced on the New York State Thruway near the new Tappan Zee Bridge as they realign traffic lanes to “continue roadway improvements in the area.”

Tappan Zee Constructors announced beginning at 6 a.m. on Thursday, June 20, and lasting through approximately 6 a.m. on Friday, June 28, there will be intermittent lane and ramp closures on weekdays due to the traffic shift.

At all times, there will be at least one lane open in both directions, except overnight on Monday, June 24 and Tuesday, June 25, when New York State Police will temporarily hold northbound traffic for approximately 15 minutes to allow contractors to shift barriers and move equipment near exit 9 (Tarrytown / Sleepy Hollow / Route 9).

The overnight work on Monday, June 24, and Wednesday, June 26 will require temporary closures of the exit 9 northbound on-ramp. Work completed overnight on Tuesday, June 25 will necessitate a temporary closure of the exit 10 northbound off-ramp.

While ramps are closed, detours will be posted in the area. During the scope of the realigning the traffic lanes, there will also be temporary midday and morning lane closures. The complete list of lane and ramp closures, as well as detours, can be seen above.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.