Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Fatal Crash Closes Stretch Of Route 9W
News

I-287/I-87 Traffic Shift Will Require Lane, Ramp Closures

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Tappan Zee Constructors is scheduled to realign the northbound New York State Thruway (I-87/I-287) traffic lanes near the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge next week. Photo Credit: Tappan Zee Constructors
Tappan Zee Constructors is scheduled to realign the northbound New York State Thruway (I-87/I-287) traffic lanes near the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge next week. Photo Credit: Tappan Zee Constructors
Tappan Zee Constructors is scheduled to realign the northbound New York State Thruway (I-87/I-287) traffic lanes near the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge next week. Photo Credit: Tappan Zee Constructors

A new round of lane and ramp closures have been announced on the New York State Thruway near the new Tappan Zee Bridge as they realign traffic lanes to “continue roadway improvements in the area.”

Tappan Zee Constructors announced beginning at 6 a.m. on Thursday, June 20, and lasting through approximately 6 a.m. on Friday, June 28, there will be intermittent lane and ramp closures on weekdays due to the traffic shift.

At all times, there will be at least one lane open in both directions, except overnight on Monday, June 24 and Tuesday, June 25, when New York State Police will temporarily hold northbound traffic for approximately 15 minutes to allow contractors to shift barriers and move equipment near exit 9 (Tarrytown / Sleepy Hollow / Route 9).

The overnight work on Monday, June 24, and Wednesday, June 26 will require temporary closures of the exit 9 northbound on-ramp. Work completed overnight on Tuesday, June 25 will necessitate a temporary closure of the exit 10 northbound off-ramp.

While ramps are closed, detours will be posted in the area. During the scope of the realigning the traffic lanes, there will also be temporary midday and morning lane closures. The complete list of lane and ramp closures, as well as detours, can be seen above.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.