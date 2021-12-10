Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Sites

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
News

Husband Charged With Murder After Body Of Missing NY Mother Of Four Found

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Melissa Molinari
Melissa Molinari Photo Credit: Suffolk County Crime Stoppers

The husband of a New York mother of four who had been missing for nearly three weeks has been charged with murder after the woman's body was found.

Long Island resident Melissa Molinari, age 38, was reported missing by friends and family on Thursday, Dec. 2.

She had last been seen leaving her Centereach residence on Lolly Lane on Sunday, Nov. 21, according to police, 

On Thursday, Dec. 9, Suffolk County Police say her body was found about 10 miles away in Middle Island.

Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives then arrested Marcello Molinari, age 43.

Melissa Molinari was found in the Rocky Point Barrens State Forest off Currans Road in Middle Island yesterday. Her body was transported to the Suffolk County Medical Examiner where an autopsy will be conducted.

Marcello Molinari was charged with second-degree murder. He was held overnight at the Sixth Precinct and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Friday, Dec. 10.  

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.