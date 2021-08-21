Hurricane Henri: State Of Emergency Declared For 24 NY Counties

A State of Emergency has been declared for 24 counties in New York State as Hurricane Henri threatens to make landfall on Long Island Sunday morning, Aug. 22.

The storm, which is expected to be near hurricane strength when it makes landfall, is forecast to affect coastal areas with dangerous storm surge, as well as heavy rainfall, dangerous surf conditions, and widespread power outages.

Inland locations, including Westchester County and upstate areas, could also be affected with heavy rainfall and strong winds.

The counties covered are:

Bronx,

Kings (Brooklyn),

Nassau,

New York (Manhattan),

Queens,

Richmond (Staten Island),

Suffolk,

Westchester,

Putnam,

Rockland,

Orange,

Dutchess,

Sullivan,

Columbia,

Delaware,

Greene,

Broome,

Chenango,

Otsego,

Rensselaer,

Schoharie,

Albany,

Montgomery,

Schenectady.

Gov, Andrew Cuomo is also requesting President Biden declare a pre-landfall emergency declaration. This federal declaration authorizes the Federal Emergency Management Agency to provide emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance to New Yorkers, in the aftermath of Henri and its impacts.

The declaration provides assistance for measures taken to save lives, protect property, and address public health and safety issues.

"New Yorkers are no strangers to the damage that is possible after dealing with a hurricane - we experienced it with Superstorm Sandy and Henri is set to be that level of storm," said Cuomo, whose resignation as New York governor takes effect at 11:59 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23. "We were given less notice to prepare for Henri because of shifting models, and while there is still time for the storm to shift again, I encourage New Yorkers to take this seriously.

"Plan for power outages, stock up on necessary supplies, and avoid flooding areas. The state is deploying resources and we will do everything we can to ensure damage is minimal and the people of this state stay safe."

A total of 500 National Guard troops have been activated for deployment to Long Island and the Hudson Valley region to help localities with storm response efforts, including 11 high axle trucks and 14 military Humvees.

The New York State Emergency Operations Center will be activated on Sunday morning with staff from multiple state agencies coordinating emergency response activities throughout the duration of the weather event and its aftermath.

The New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services' Office of Fire Prevention and Control also activated its Fire Operations Center to coordinate requests for assistance and deployment of fire service assets via the State Fire Mobilization and Mutual Aid Plan.

