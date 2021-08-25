Hundreds Of Afghan Refugees Resettling In NY

Hundreds of arrivals from Afghanistan have been welcomed by the new administration running New York as the state “welcomes refugees fleeing violence and instability in Afghanistan.”

The new administration running the federal government announced recently that it is prepared to “welcome the arrival of Afghan nationals fleeing violence and instability spreading throughout the troubled nation.”

In response, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said that the state’s Refugee Services and Office for New Americans are “both ready to assist those seeking to resettle in New York and continue the state's proud tradition of welcoming those who are fleeing persecution or war.”

According to Hochul, between October 2020 and July 2021, there have been 458 refugees resettled throughout the state, including 140 Afghans and an additional 83 others on a special immigrant visa - most of whom are from Afghanistan.

“As the world watches the instability in Afghanistan unfold, New York is stepping up to once again serve as a beacon of hope and refuge," Hochul said.

"The richness of culture and community that refugees and immigrants bring to our state is beyond measure, and the message to the world in no uncertain terms is that our state is committed to helping those who seek shelter on our shores.”

President Joe Biden previously issued an emergency determination that raised the national ceiling to 62,500 admissions, greater than that of the previous administration.

The federal government also authorized 8,000 additional special immigrant visas specifically for Afghan translators and interpreters working with the US military and meeting certain requirements.

Hochul said that “New York's Refugee Services is prepared to resettle these new arrivals and assist them as they transition to life in (the state).”

“New York has always been a beacon for refugees worldwide, and that storied legacy is evidenced by our state's rich cultural tapestry,” OTDA Commissioner Mike Hein stated. “The heart-wrenching images that continue to emerge from Afghanistan are strengthening our resolve to help all refugees that come to our state seeking a safe haven from perils abroad.

“We proudly welcome them to our communities and embrace them as our neighbors.”

In a statement, Secretary of State Rossana Rosado said that her “heart goes out to the Afghan refugees fleeing their country for safety.”

“New York has a long history of welcoming immigrants and refugees from around the world, and we will continue this tradition by welcoming Afghan refugees and helping provide them with the resources they need to succeed,” Rosado said.

“Afghan refugees have stood in support of our nation, and during their time of great need, we will welcome them with open arms in support and solidarity as they seek liberty, safety and opportunity in New York State.”

New Yorkers seeking to support Afghans arriving in New York State can contact the Office for New Americans Hotline at 1-800-566-7636 for information on local providers and how they can assist.

