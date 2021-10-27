Contact Us
Hummus Products Recalled Due To Undeclared Allergen

Recalled product label
Recalled product label Photo Credit: Cedar’s Mediterranean Foods / FDA

A company has announced a recall of hummus products after they were found to contain an undeclared allergen.

Cedar’s Mediterranean Foods is recalling Cedar’s Organic Mediterranean Hommus 10-ounce after the product was found to contain pine nuts, which were not listed on the label, according to an announcement on Monday, Oct. 25.

Those who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to tree nuts could experience a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product, the company said.

The recalled products were distributed across a number of states, including Massachusetts, New York, Florida, Georgia, California and more.

The recalled products are packaged in a 10-ounce plastic container with a UPC Code: 044115403028. The products have a dell by Date DEC 12, 2021 (32I21).

The company said no illnesses have been linked to the recalled products so far.

Find more information about the recall here.

