Clarkstown
Clarkstown

'Humbling, Liberating': NY Man Claims $10M Lottery Prize

Nicole Valinote
Wayne Murray
Wayne Murray Photo Credit: New York Lottery

A New York man is celebrating after he claimed a $10 million scratch-off lottery prize.

Wayne Murray, of Brooklyn, claimed a top prize from New York Lottery's $10,000,000 Black Titanium game, the lottery announced on Monday, Aug. 22.

“It feels very humbling and liberating,” he told NY Lottery after claiming his prize.

Murray received his prize as a single, lump-sum payment of $6,122,400 after required withholdings, the lottery said.

The winning ticket was purchased at H & A Gas & Convenience located at 4102 Ave. H in Brooklyn, the lottery announced.

