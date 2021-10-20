Human Remains Found In Area Of Brian Laundrie's Belongings, Police Source Says

A senior law enforcement official says human remains have been found in the same area where items belonging to Brian Laundrie were found as the FBI calls the medical examiner to the nature reserve in Florida.

According to NBC News, a senior law enforcement official said what appears to be human remains was found on Wednesday, Oct. 20, in Sarasota County at the Carlton Reserve, also known as the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park, where police and the FBI have been searching for five weeks for Laundrie.

The remains were reportedly found in an area that was previously underwater, the source told NBC News.

There has been no proof yet that the remains belong to the 23-year-old Laundrie, a Long Island native who relocated with his family to North Port, Florida in Sarasota County.

The remains were found near a backpack, according to the source, NBC reported.

FBI agents and North Port Police were directed to the area by Laundrie's parents, according to a statement by Laundrie family attorney Steven Bertolino.

“Chris and Roberta Laundrie went to the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park this morning to search for Brian," Bertolino said.

Bertolino went on to say that after a brief search, some articles belonging to Brian were found.

The medical examiner, along with a K9 human cadaver unit were called to the scene, the Pasco County Sheriff's Office said.

The entrance to the reserve is about five miles north of the Laundrie family home.

Laundrie was the boyfriend of the late Gabby Petito, age 22, of Blue Point, in Suffolk County.

She was reported missing on Saturday, Sept. 11, while on a cross-country trip with Laundrie. He returned home to Florida by himself in Petito's van on Wednesday, Sept. 1.

Petito's remains were found on Sunday, Sept. 17 in the mountains of Wyoming in an area the couple had been camping.

This continues to be a breaking story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

