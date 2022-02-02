Hudson Valley's 'Cluxatawney Henrietta' Predicts Early Spring

While Punxsutawney Phil predicted six more weeks of winter this Groundhog Day, a weather-predicting chicken in Westchester County has encouraging news for those hoping to break out their spring wardrobe early.

Muscoot Farm's Cluxatawney Henrietta laid an egg the morning of Wednesday, Feb. 2, which signals an early spring, according to an announcement from Westchester County Executive George Latimer.

The farm hosted its Groundhog Day celebration for the fourth year in a row.

“We love traditions here at Muscoot Farm and since we don’t have a resident groundhog to observe Groundhog Day on the farm, our Cluxatawney Henrietta has helped us celebrate in our own special way," Muscoot Farm curator Jonathon Benjamin said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.