Hudson Valley Woman Loses Control Of Car, Lands In Creek, Police Say

A Hudson Valley woman was rescued after she lost control of her car and landed in an area creek.

Ulster County resident Marlene Sommers, age 60, of Saugerties, was rescued around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25 after driving her 2010 Subaru Outback into a creek, said Joseph Sinagra Chief of Saugerties Police.

According to Sinagra, officers responded to the area of 764 Glasco Turnpike for a call that Sommers had driven off the roadway and landed in Plattekill Creek.

When police arrived they found Sommers had been able free herself from the vehicle and was out of the water, Sinagra said.

An investigation found that Sommers drove off the northbound side of Glasco Turnpike down the creek embankment, coming to rest in the Plattekill Creek.

Sommers, who was uninjured in the crash, was evaluated by paramedics from Diaz Ambulance and refused any further medical attention, Sinagra said.

Saugerties Police were assisted at the scene by:

Steyer’s Automotive Towing

Diaz Ambulance

Mount Marion Fire Department

Ulster Hose Fire Dept., Water Rescue Team

An investigation is continuing into the cause of the crash.

