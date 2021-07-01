Contact Us
Hudson Valley Village Devastated By Severe Storm With 60 MPH Winds Causing Many Power Outages

Wappingers Falls suffered extensive damage during Wednesday's storm.
A severe thunderstorm caused heavy damage to a Hudson Valley village as whipping winds sent trees flying, downed utility lines, and left thousands without power.

On Wednesday, June 30, at approximately 7 p.m., the powerful storm tore through Dutchess County, with Wappingers Falls among the hardest-hit areas, with thousands reporting outages as utility poles and lines were toppled.

According to the National Weather Service, wind gusts approached 60 mph, with more than 4,000 losing power at the peak of the storm. Hundreds were still awaiting the restoration of power in the area on Thursday morning as crews worked through the night to make repairs.

The storm led to massive property damage, multiple closed streets, abandoned cars, and had emergency service units working through the night to make repairs and mitigate the damage done by the wind and rain. 

Multiple families also required assistance from the Red Cross who were temporarily displaced by the storm.  

The National Weather Service is cautioning that on Thursday, July 1, “there is a chance for non-severe thunderstorms this afternoon into the early evening. Locally heavy rainfall will occur with any thunderstorms.”

