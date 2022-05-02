Hudson Valley Veterinarian Accused Of Punching, Kicking Animals

A veterinarian in the region is accused of physically abusing numerous animals that were entrusted in his care.

Javier Diaz, age 46, was arrested Thursday, April 28, following an investigation by SPCA Westchester and the Westchester County DA’s office.

The abuse allegedly occurred on six occasions in April 2022 at Main Street Animal Hospital, a clinic owned by Diaz in the village of Elmsford, in the town of Greenburgh.

Investigators with SPCA Westchester’s Humane Law Enforcement Unit (HLE) said on one occasion Diaz struck a two-month-old kitten on the head with nail clippers and then jammed the object into the cat’s mouth, causing the animal to “suffer unjustifiably” and to sustain a laceration to its gum and palate.

On other occasions, Diaz punched a Shiba Inu dog in the ribs and twisted a Labrador Retriever’s front paw before jabbing a nail clipper into its ribs, police said.

When the animal cried out in pain, Diaz reportedly kicked it in the ribs.

While treating a three-legged senior German Shepherd with an ear infection, Diaz allegedly kicked the dog in the chest and then twisted and pulled its ear so hard that “the dog screamed incessantly,” police said.

“He then kicked the dog a second time in its jaw, causing the dog to jerk its head backwards, striking a veterinary assistant that was holding the dog in place,” police said.

The veterinary assistant reportedly suffered a bloody nose and suffered “unjustifiable physical pain” to her head and neck.

During yet another visit, Diaz is said to have punched a Chihuahua dog in its crate to make it stop crying.

A Shih Tzu dog was choked so hard it almost lost consciousness, police said.

Diaz was charged with six counts of animal cruelty and assault.

He’s also facing a forgery charge after allegedly issuing a certificate for a rabies vaccination and charging the pet’s owner, even though the vaccine was never administered, police said.

“We are absolutely sickened by the abuse these animals suffered at the hands of Javier Diaz, DVM. Veterinarians take an oath to protect animal health and welfare not to cause pain and misery,” SPCA Westchester’s Executive Director, Shannon Laukhuf, said.

Laukhuf is asking anyone whose pet may have been harmed by Diaz to call SPCA’s 24-hour animal cruelty hotline at 914-941-7797.

Attempts by Daily Voice to reach Main Street Animal Hospital were unsuccessful, and it appears the clinic has removed its website and Facebook page.

