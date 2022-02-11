Hudson Valley Store Worker Accused Of Giving Child Pot, Alcohol, Police Say

Following a months-long investigation, a Hudson Valley man has been arrested for allegedly supplying a young girl with drugs, nicotine, and alcohol in order to foster a sexual relationship with her, authorities announced.

Northern Westchester County resident Mohamed T. Elganzory, age 21, of Pleasantville, was arrested on Thursday, Feb. 3 by Pleasantville police investigators.

According to the Pleasantville Police Department, the investigation was triggered after an underage girl reported to the department that over the past few months she had become friendly with Elganzory, and during that time he had supplied her with marijuana, alcohol, and nicotine “vape” products, all prohibited for her to possess, on multiple occasions at the smoke shop where he worked.

Elganzory, who worked at the Raw Cloud House smoke shop in Pleasantville, also allegedly attempted to establish a physical relationship with the victim, kissing and touching her inappropriately at various locations, (including in the shop), and visiting her at her school, police said.

Elganzory is facing charges including two counts of unlawful dealing with a child and endangering the welfare of a child.

The department is also currently seeking the public’s assistance in attempting to locate other potential victims of Elganzory, police said.

"This Department is thankful to the victim for the trust she afforded us and the bravery she showed in coming forward," the department said. "Her participation was crucial to the eventual successful outcome of this investigation."

Police are asking anyone who may have also experienced inappropriate or unlawful contact from Elganzory, or who has additional information, to contact Det. James Chiarlitti at (914) 769-1684.

All information received will be kept in the strictest of confidence.

