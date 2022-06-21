Contact Us
Hudson Valley Resident Claims $10 Million Lottery Prize

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
A Westchester County resident has claimed a $10 million lottery prize. Photo Credit: Photo by Dylan Nolte on Unsplash

Amer Maayah, of Yonkers, won a top prize from the New York Lottery’s 200X scratch-off game, NY Lottery announced on Friday, June 17.

He received his prize as a single, lump-sum payment of $6,327,425 after required withholdings, the lottery said.

The ticket was purchased at the Stew Leonard’s that is located at 1 Stew Leonard Drive in Yonkers, NY lottery said.

